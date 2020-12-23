NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new COVID vaccination site is ready in New Jersey.
Essex County announced Wednesday that the Donald M. Payne School of Technology in Newark will be the fifth site where residents can get their vaccinations.
“Opening up another vaccination site here in the city of Newark is imperative. Many people have to get as much access as they can. Fifty percent of our people do not drive in the city of Newark, so as many sites as we can open up, the better it is for all of us,” Mayor Ras Baraka said.
This news comes as there are troubling new pandemic numbers out of New Jersey.
The state reported 103 more COVID deaths Wednesday. There were 104 deaths reported Tuesday, marking the first back-to-back days of more than 100 people dying since June 13.
There are currently 3,841 patients hospitalized, the highest number since May 13.
There were 4,919 more COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday.
