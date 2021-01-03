NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rep. Max Rose announced Sunday he will not run for Mayor of New York City in 2021.
Rose, a democrat, filed paperwork with the New York City Campaign Finance Board for a potential mayoral run but said he decided not to, “after serious consideration.”
In November, Rose lost reelection to Republican Nicole Malliotakis in New York’s 11th Congressional District, which includes Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn. The race was viewed as one of the most competitive in the country.
MORE: Enormous Challenges Await Next Occupant Of Gracie Mansion As New Yorkers Turn Attention To Mayoral Race
Rose, an army veteran, was the second Democrat to represent the 11th congressional district in three decades.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: