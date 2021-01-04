Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead and another wounded following a shooting in the Bronx.
It happened inside a building on East 143rd Street in the Mott Haven section just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
The two men were rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where police said Terrell Liebert, 26, died from gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been made in the case, but police are investigating.
