NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The first nurse in the United States to get the COVID vaccine received her second shot Monday morning.
Sandra Lindsay got her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 21 days after getting the first dose.
“It feels like I’ve completed the cycle, closed the loop, so to speak, by receiving the second dose,” Lindsay said. “The last 21 days has been quite busy educating, inspiring, encouraging people to trust the science, get informed and get vaccinated.”
The shot was administered at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, where Lindsay oversees the intensive care patients.
The Pfizer vaccine has been deemed 95% effective after the second dose.
