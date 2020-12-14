CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The moment New Yorkers have been waiting for finally happened Monday morning.

Sandra Lindsay, RN, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the first COVID vaccine dose in New York City.

WATCH: Nurse Receives First COVID Vaccine Dose In New York

The shot was administered by Dr. Michelle Chester.

“This is what heroes look like,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

“Such a great day… I’m floating on air today,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He called it “a beautiful moment,” adding he felt “an amazing sense of turning the corner.” He called it “historic.”

