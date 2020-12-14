NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The moment New Yorkers have been waiting for finally happened Monday morning.

Sandra Lindsay, RN, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the first COVID vaccine dose in New York City.

The shot was administered by Dr. Michelle Chester.

This is what heroes look like. Sandra Lindsay, an ICU Nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, became the FIRST AMERICAN to get vaccinated in a non-trial setting. Thank you Sandra and thank you Dr. Michelle Chester. #NewYorkTough pic.twitter.com/g4HGZ3jbGG — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 14, 2020

“This is what heroes look like,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

“Such a great day… I’m floating on air today,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He called it “a beautiful moment,” adding he felt “an amazing sense of turning the corner.” He called it “historic.”

Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay becomes the 1st person in the NY state to receive the #CovidVaccine. It’s important that black women are leading this historic moment after the impact #covid has had on communities of color and the need to instill trust in the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/4j6orAqwyg — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) December 14, 2020

