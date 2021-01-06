LATEST DETAILSCapitol Secured After Assault From Trump Supporters - Watch The Latest Coverage From CBS News
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, New York, protests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some New Yorkers took to the streets Wednesday night, protesting against the chaos unfolding at the Capitol.

Dozens of people gathered to rally outside Trump International Hotel and Tower near Columbus Circle.

They held signs that said “Arrest Trump” and “Trump Is Guilty” while chanting, “No one is above the law.”

The protesters called for President Donald Trump to be held accountable for attempts to steal the election.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply