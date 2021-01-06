Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some New Yorkers took to the streets Wednesday night, protesting against the chaos unfolding at the Capitol.
Dozens of people gathered to rally outside Trump International Hotel and Tower near Columbus Circle.
They held signs that said “Arrest Trump” and “Trump Is Guilty” while chanting, “No one is above the law.”
The protesters called for President Donald Trump to be held accountable for attempts to steal the election.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- New York National Guard Deployed To Washington D.C. In Response To Storming Of U.S. Capitol Building
- City Officials Searching For Answers For High COVID-19 Positivity Rates In Manhattan’s Washington Heights And Inwood
- Some H&R Block, TurboTax Customers Say Stimulus Payments Were Deposited Into Unfamiliar Bank Accounts