NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Miya Ponsetto, the California woman who attacked a Black teenager and falsely accused him of stealing her cellphone at a hotel in SoHo was extradited to New York City Saturday morning.
Ponsetto, 22, has been charged with attempted robbery, grand larceny, acting in a manner injurious to a child and attempted assault.
Police spent 12 days looking for Ponsetto, who was arrested in California after viral video of the confrontation showed her tackling 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. at the Arlo Hotel on Dec. 26.
Ponsetto faced a judge via video conference Friday, agreeing to be extradited back to New York.
She was released from the Ventura County Sheriff’s custody Friday night and taken into custody by the NYPD.
MORE: SoHo Hotel Confrontation: Miya Ponsetto Arrested In California After Falsely Accusing Black Teen Of Stealing Cellphone
Ponsetto is expected to appear in Manhattan criminal court for her arraignment. She has a prior record of public intoxication which happened at two different hotels last year.
Earlier this week, NYPD detectives flew out to speak with her and get a statement. CBS2 has learned they helped coordinate the arrest, but California police carried it out.
Ponsetta argues her actions were not racially charged, saying she was visiting family in New York City and started to feel anxious when she couldn’t find her phone to navigate the city.
Before she was taken into custody, Ponsetto spoke exclusively with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, saying she believed the teenager had her phone that she claims was stolen.
“I was approaching the people that had been exiting the hotel,” Ponsetto said.
“You seemed to attack this teenager about your phone and then it turned out he didn’t even have your phone,” King said.
“Alright Gayle, enough,” Ponsetto said.
Attorney Ben Crump, representing the family of the teenager assaulted, reacted to Ponsetto’s interview on Twitter.
My full statement on Miya Ponsetto, whose act of racism was enabled by the staff of the Arlo Hotel, which threw gasoline on the fire instead of stopping a racist attack on their own guests. pic.twitter.com/Jx9X7OWIo5
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 8, 2021
Crump said in part “Miya Ponsetto’s outrageous attack on 14-year-old Keyon Harrold, Jr. was enabled by Arlo Hotels owned by Quadrum Hotel.”
“I just felt their response was poor,” said hotel guest Brancy Chude, who was there at the time.
Chude agrees with Crump.
“There is so much security,” Chude said. “So I felt she should have never had the opportunity to lay a hand on this poor kid.”
CBS2’s Cory James went to the hotel Friday to get their side of the story, but a manager came out saying he could not comment. Later, a spokesperson said they called the police, but more could have been done to deescalate the situation.
Ponsetto’s lawyer says her client is “emotionally unwell” and remorseful.
She left her phone in an Uber drivers car! She was completely in the wrong and out of control. And the whole race thing in this country is also now out of control (has been since the Obama administration). Those who defend a lady who falsify accused someone of something and yet still support her are yet another major thing that is wrong with this country.
“As the case moves forward you will see that the District Attorney’s own evidence disproves much of their case,” D’Emilia said, adding, “We are puzzled and disappointed that at this time of heightened tensions in our country that the authorities chose to exacerbate the situation by needlessly flying members of the NYPD across the country, into the teeth of COVID, to bring back a person who would have returned with a simple telephone request.”
NYPD detectives fly across the country to arrest her. A wise use of tax dollars. I guess this is one case where leftists don’t want the police defunded. Pay their first class airfare if necessary!
The father and his son acted like two punks picking a fight with a young girl who was very emotionally charged. Anywhere else people would had showed her that the phone was not hers and then offer to dial her number to help locate her phone. The father could has showed his son how to handle and deescalate an emotional person but instead he chose to play the race blame game and act like a jerk with his son hitting and throwing to the ground a young girl. Freaking cowards.
Now the race baiting attorney Chump is turning his attention to the hotel because he found out the young girl doesn’t have deep pockets. The people responsible to deescalate the situation was the father. He failed to do so. Miya should have a lawsuit against him.
Miya is an adult who falsely accused and attacked a child! We are lucky that young boy is alive. How dare you put the blame on either the boy or his father. Pure racist bull****
The father and his son contributed to the girl becoming more emotionally upset. They were throwing gasoline on a fire. When they physically assaulted Miya Ponsetta she fought back. It is clear in the video that she was being verbally abused and that she was physically assaulted. This is exactly what she told that old race baiter on CBS who couldn’t handle the truth.
The father and his son were totally wrong in this situation. Instead of helping out a young woman who was so emotionally upset about losing her phone they decided to agitate her and then play the race card on her and the hotel staff when they pushed her to her limits. Gayle King owes this young woman an apology.
Your response to this is so racist it’s sickening. Check your white privilege. If this happened anywhere else that young boy would have likely been killed or wrongly incarcerated. There are hundreds of stories like this with deadly endings all over America that we do not hear about for every one we do. The boy and his father are not responsible for comforting a blatantly racist, unhinged attacker.