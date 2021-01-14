NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The COVID vaccine rollout in New York and New Jersey is failing to meet demand.

From overloaded to websites to supply shortages, many people are having trouble booking an appointment. This comes just as more cases of the new variant have been found in New York.

Another vaccine mega hub opened Wednesday at the Javits Center and is already booked solid for weeks.

Outside the city and in the suburbs, some eligible for the vaccine can’t make it past the first step. Many reported no available time slots for months in Westchester and Rockland counties.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus told CBS2 supply is a challenge.

“We got 800 doses personally delivered to the county last Tuesday. We went through it all in 24 hours,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have requested an additional 3,000 does Friday and only received 200.”

COVID VACCINE

Anita Gandolfo was hoping to get one of those doses, but she’s having a major problem getting an appointment. She can only get the vaccine if she travels 50 miles away and waits until March.

“All week I’ve been checking with places. No one in Orange County has the vaccine this week, including very big medical conglomerates,” she said. “This is really frustrating that now I can’t get the vaccine.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said limited federal allocation is impacting distribution of the vaccine. Yet in a tweet Wednesday, he stated doses administered have increased by 67,000.

Vaccination Update: 665,172 doses have been administered as of 3:00pm today – an increase of 60K in the last 24 hours. -570,556 in hospitals

-94,616 in Long Term Care facilities — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 12, 2021

Meanwhile in New Jersey, the Garden State is expanding eligibility. Starting Thursday, residents 65 and older are eligible for a COVID vaccine, along with certain people between 16 and 64 if they are battling health issues like cancer, kidney disease or they’re a smoker.

“Smoking puts you at significant risk for an adverse result from COVID-19, and there are two million smokers in New Jersey that fit into this category,” said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

However, some do not agree with the method.

“We are the most vulnerable population,” one senior said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Back in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio is again calling for a travel ban on flights from the United Kingdom after 12 more cases of the new coronavirus strain linked to the U.K. were found in New York. Two have been discovered in the city, and four on Long Island.

“Here’s proof positive. Someone who was in the U.K. has brought the variant back here,” de Blasio said Wednesday. “Although I appreciate the federal government is finally acting to restrict who can get on international flights and require them to have a negative coronavirus test, that’s not good enough.”

The mayor continues to warn at the current rate, the city expects to run out of vaccines next week. He’s still calling on the federal government to deliver more doses.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK