NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn Nets will officially introduce superstar James Harden during a virtual press conference Friday.
The Nets acquired Harden from the Houston Rockets in a massive 4-team deal.
Brooklyn traded three first-round picks, four pick swaps, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Rodions Kurucs and Taurean Prince in the deal, which also involved Milwaukee and Indiana.
Harden won the NBA’s MVP Award for the 2017-18 season and will now team up with Kevin Durant, his former teammate in Oklahoma City.
The Nets are expected to hold an introductory press conference with Harden at 1 p.m. Watch it on CBSN New York.
