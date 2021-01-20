NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Wednesday marked a change in control of the Senate with Democrats taking the majority.

Sen. Chuck Schumer is now the majority leader.

He’s both the first Jewish person to hold this rank, as well as the first from New York.

Schumer will oversee a rare 50-50 split in the Senate. It’s only the fourth time in history this has happened.

In his first speech as the new Senate Majority Leader, Schumer urged colleagues to turn the spirit of the new president’s call for unity into action.

“President Biden, we heard you loud and clear,” Schumer said. “We have a lengthy agenda. And we need to get it done together.”

