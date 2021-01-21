NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It turns out that riders of all ages have something to say about MTA fares and tolls.
A young boy let his feelings be known during the comments section at Thursday’s MTA board meeting.
“On Monday night, I heard that the fares may not be increasing. Instead the bridges and tunnels tolls would be increased. I hope that this means that Unlimited Ride MetroCards are staying. Also, I’m glad LIRR and Metro-North will not have flat fares, if what I heard is correct. Anyways, I think they have made the right move. People will switch from driving to taking mass transit,” Lucas Wolpiuk said.
Transit officials took notice.
New York City Transit interim president Sarah Feinberg responded on Twitter, calling it the highlight of her morning and saying, “I gotta find that kid.”
