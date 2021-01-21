BRICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Student athletes are happy to be competing again in New Jersey, but spectators are still banned.

Now, a petition is now circulating asking Gov. Phil Murphy to change that.

Alexis Voorhees, a senior and captain of the Brick Memorial High School basketball team, is grateful to be playing again, but she is looking forward to doing her thing in front of a crowd.

“They always hype my team up,” Voorhees told CBS2’s Meg Baker on Thursday.

However, the governor’s executive order, which includes almost all sports, does not allow for fans indoors if the number of coaches, officials, and players exceeds 10.

“I know when I look at my parents when I score a basket, they’re always like happy for me and I do better in a way,” Voorhees said.

A petition is asking the governor to upgrade capacity to 50%, with masks and social distancing, capacity similar to retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and more.

“For instance, we can still go to church. They manage the crowds just fine,” parent Bryan Kuderna said.

It’s an emotional issue for the Kudernas to miss out on their daughter’s senior year.

“It’s kind of like the culmination of all that hard work and now we can’t even be there to see it,” Kuderna said.

Vincent Dallicardillo, principal of Shore Regional School District, said spectators can be brought in safely.

“We would have parents where we would mark out in the bleachers spaces where parents would be able to sit,” Dallicardillo said.

Some hockey parents have taken to setting up tailgates outside to watch games virtually, which themselves can bring people too close together. They are asking why can’t parents spread out inside an arena that normally seats 2,500 people.

Pediatrician Michelle Wirth-Virdi said there is already risk playing these close-contact sports.

“The more we gather, the more risk and the more cases we are going to see,” Wirth-Virdi said.

The governor’s office said in a statement the administration will continue to review all relevant science and data and when appropriate, and will responsibly raise indoor gathering limits.

“Gov. Murphy has repeatedly emphasized the importance allowing science, data, and facts to guide decision-making and key strategies during the pandemic. Indoor environments continue to pose challenges in regards to congregating and enforcing social distancing. The administration continues to review all relevant science and data and when appropriate, will responsibly raise indoor gathering limits, which is currently set at 10 people, with limited exceptions,” the statement said.

The hockey season began last week. Swimming and winter track and field start in mid-February and wrestling, girls volleyball and gymnastics begin March 16.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report

