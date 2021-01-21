BREAKINGSuspect Arrested In Series Of Killings At Senior Housing Complex In Brooklyn
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Capitol Chaos, Connecticut, Local TV, ridgefield, U.S. Capitol

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man is now facing charges, accused of assaulting a police officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors say Patrick Edward McCaughey III, of Ridgefield, used a police shield to help pin an officer between a sliding glass door and the doorframe.

Charges include assault, civil disorder and entering a restricted building or grounds.

He’s being held without bond.

