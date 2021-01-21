RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man is now facing charges, accused of assaulting a police officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Federal prosecutors say Patrick Edward McCaughey III, of Ridgefield, used a police shield to help pin an officer between a sliding glass door and the doorframe.
Charges include assault, civil disorder and entering a restricted building or grounds.
Web Extra: Read The Affidavit (.pdf)
He’s being held without bond.
