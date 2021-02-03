WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) — U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, a New Jersey native, is only the fifth private citizen to lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda.

Friends and family joined lawmakers in a ceremony paying tribute to Sicknick on Wednesday, CBS2’s Debra Alfarone reported.

WATCH: The casket of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick is escorted to the Capitol Rotunda, where he will lie in honor for his "heroism" at the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/viFoJ6TFsb https://t.co/LLevGcLUmu — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 3, 2021

“Still our hearts oh God in this moment, as overwhelmed as we are in grief, shock, uncertainty, even anger, and all of the other emotions that invade this hallowed occasion,” House Chaplain and retired Rear Adm. Margaret Grun Kibben said.

MORE: Slain Capitol Police Officer Identified As New Jersey Native Brian Sicknick

Sicknick’s family said it was always his dream to become a police officer. The 42-year-old joined the Capitol Police in 2008 after serving New Jersey Air National Guard. His family is from South River, New Jersey.

“Brian was a peacekeeper. He loved his dogs and his girlfriend, Sandra, and his family and the New Jersey Devils. He was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time on a day when peace was shattered,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Sicknick died from his injuries during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. So far, there have been no arrests in his killing.

An urn carrying his remains lay in honor in the very building he died defending.

“Our promise to Brian’s family — that we will never forget his sacrifice,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

President Joe Biden and the first lady paid their respects on Tuesday night.

In a statement after his death, Gov. Phil Murphy said Sicknick “embodied the selfless spirit of his native state” and ordered flags to be flown at half staff.

MORE: New Jersey Governor Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Honor Of Slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

Officer Sicknick will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

He is only the third person to die defending the Capitol in its history.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK