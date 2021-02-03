NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More New Yorkers are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, and there’s a new plan to bring the shots to local pharmacies.

New York City’s vaccination hubs will reopen Wednesday, after Mayor Bill de Blasio had to shut them down because of the snow.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the restaurant industry has a lot to celebrate — indoor dining is set to resume in just over a week, and workers can start getting vaccinated.

“I think they, and anybody else who is going to deal with the public like waiters, should be able to get the vaccine before opening indoor dining,” Madeline Ianciani told CBS2.

MORE: Gov. Cuomo Does Dramatic About-Face, Now Says Restaurant Workers Are Eligible To Get Vaccinated

Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s decision to expand the pool to include restaurant workers, taxi drivers and people with developmental disabilities was a dramatic reverse course. He said he changed his mind after the federal government said it will increase the state’s vaccine allotment by 20%.

“Everybody should get the vaccine. It’s a practical problem of supply and demand,” he said Tuesday. “You know you have many communities are deserving of the vaccine.”

The governor said it’s up to the mayor to decide whether to expand eligibility at the city’s vaccine hubs.

“We have to protect the people who work in restaurants,” de Blasio said.

COVID VACCINE

This comes as the Biden administration is launching Phase 1 of its retail pharmacy program for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Starting Feb. 11, the federal government will deliver vaccines directly to 21 national pharmacies, eventually encompassing 40,000 locations.

“Pharmacies are readily accessible in most communities, with most Americans living with five miles of a pharmacy,” said Biden’s COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Last week, the White House increased the amount of vaccines going to states 16%, and on Tuesday, it boosted the allocation another 5%.

“To be clear, this is on top of the 10.5 million doses will will ship this week,” Zients said.

Back in New York City, the vaccine appointments for Monday and Tuesday have been rescheduled.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK