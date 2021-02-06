NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating one of its officer for wearing a pro-Trump patch while in uniform.
Social media users have been circulating images of the unidentified officer wearing the political patch while patrolling at a demonstration.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Saturday saying the officer has already been disciplined at the department investigates.
Members of the NYPD must remain apolitical — it’s essential to public trust & officers’ ability to perform their jobs. https://t.co/zsTskDO10Z
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) February 6, 2021
Shea says all officers “must remain apolitical” while on the job.
