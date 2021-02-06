STORM WATCHWinter Storm Warning In New York City, Parts Of Tri-State; Up To 8 Inches Of Snow Possible
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Dermot Shea, Donald Trump, Local TV, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating one of its officer for wearing a pro-Trump patch while in uniform.

Social media users have been circulating images of the unidentified officer wearing the political patch while patrolling at a demonstration.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Saturday saying the officer has already been disciplined at the department investigates.

Shea says all officers “must remain apolitical” while on the job.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team