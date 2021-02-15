NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man accused in a deadly stabbing spree on the A train has confessed to the crimes, authorities say.

Rigoberto Lopez, 21, was ordered held without bail after undergoing psychiatric evaluation at Bellevue Hospital. He faces murder and attempted murder charges.

A vigil will be held Monday afternoon at the 207th Street station in Inwood to remember the victims.

The father of one of his alleged victims says the arrest is not enough.

Taking extra precautions because of COVID concerns, Winston Roberts spoke with CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez through an open window at this Crown Heights, Brooklyn home.

He says the arrest of the man police say killed his 44-year-old daughter Claudine Roberts brings him little comfort.

“They catch him. But that don’t remedy the situation,” he said. “They’re going to have them in the jail 8 to 10 years and then back on the street so he can do somebody else something.”

Saturday night, police arrested 21-year-old Rigoberto Lopez, walking in blood-stained clothing on Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights. The officers recognized him from surveillance photos, and found a knife on him.

Police believe Lopez used the weapon to stab four people, two fatally including Claudine Roberts, along the A subway line between Upper Manhattan and Far Rockaway, Queens.

Police say all the victims were homeless and the attacks unprovoked.

On Saturday, the NYPD added 500 uniformed officers to patrol the city subway system. On Sunday, the MTA sent a letter to the mayor and the NYPD asking 1,000 more officers be assigned to the subways and buses immediately.

Transit union leaders and politicians echoed the same demands for better mental health services and policing. Ciy Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo says she too was attacked by someone on the subway Friday, and help was hard to find.

“I ran to the police van, to run and to ask for help. And when I got to the police van, the police officers inside said we are not police officers. We are traffic safety we cannot get out of the van,” Cumbo said.

Claudine Roberts’ father says the changes will come too late for his daughter.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, sir,” Sanchez said.

“That’s how life goes. That’s how life goes,” Winston Roberts said.

The suspect has prior arrests for violent crimes and has a history of mental illness.