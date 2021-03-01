NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The newest street style in the Big Apple is supporting local businesses.
From clothing to carrying branded bags, people are representing New York City with pride, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Monday.
Giovanni Flores is a Queens native, but only bought a Yankees hat six months ago.
“It’s like the culture nowadays,” Flores said.
And he’s not the only New Yorker supporting his city lately.
“A lot of people are representing New York,” he said.
Arguably one of the city’s proudest hometown brands is the Bronx Native in Mott Haven.
“I think there’s been a resurge after the pandemic. I feel like people feel more proud to be from New York City,” Bronx Native owner Amaurys Grullon said.
New York Magazine has dubbed the trend “Zizmorcore,” an homage to the kitschy subway ads authentic to the city.
Remember the fanfare after Congressman Jerry Nadler brought a Zabar’s bag to the impeachment hearing?
It’s a trend the Bronx Native is seeing grow first hand, and it’s a win-win for local businesses who had to close their doors during the pandemic.
“I think 2020 has been the year that we’ve seen the most support, the most love, from everyone,” Grullon said.
Many restaurants in the city struggling to stay open have turned to merchandise for the first time this year.
“I think everyone wants to find a way to support restaurants and support restaurants they love,” said Samuel Parker, co-founder of Merch 4 Relief.
Merch 4 Relief partners with independent restaurants around the country to design and sell branded clothing, with 95% of proceeds going to back the restaurant.
“The people in New York love their restaurants probably more than any other city and they’re not afraid to show it when it comes to buying merch and supporting the cause,” Parker said.
“We have fought through this pandemic and now it’s time to come together to really empower people to really showcase where we come from,” Grullon added.
It’s style … with New York sensibility.