NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Today marks one year since the coronavirus pandemic started in New York City.

Though the toll has been devastating, there are new signs of hope, including a just-approved third vaccine.

The first case was detected in the area after a 39-year-old health care worker returned from Iran.

“We don’t have a timeline for this crisis,” Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at the time. “I think people should assume it will be with us for months, and we’re going to be in a high state of readiness as long as it’s here.”

FLASHBACK: Health Care Worker Tests Positive After Returning From Iran, Husband Awaiting Results

Months turned into a year of tremendous loss and monumental changes. Now, this unchartered period is met with plenty of hope.

For million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are ready to be shipped Monday. It’s the nation’s first single-dose shot.

The company projects five times more will be available by the end of March, and 100 million by the end of June.

City Councilman Mark Levine said New York City should receive 95,000 doses Tuesday.

COVID VACCINE

The president’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci spent the day Sunday urging Americans not to view the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as inferior to Pfizer or Moderna just because it has a lower efficacy rate. He said people should get whichever one is available.

“If you look at all three of them, they’re really very good. The J&J data that just came out that was just examined by the FDA — when you have advanced critical disease, there were no hospitalizations and no deaths,” he said.

He also warned even if people are fully vaccinated, they can still possibly spread the virus. Though studies show they would carry extremely low levels of it.

“That’s the reason why we’re recommending that when people are vaccinated and are in the presence of unvaccinated people, to put a mask on to prevent them from infecting others,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The comes as Connecticut breaks from CDC guidance to simplify its vaccine rollout with eligibility based on age. Start Monday, those between 55 and 64 years old can get the shot.

“If we prioritized by age and had a separate track for underserved communities, we could get it done simply, efficiently and with equity,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

In other hopeful news, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York’s positivity rate is down to 2.77% statewide.