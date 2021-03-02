NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The first shipment of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine could arrive in New York City as early as Tuesday.

The shipment will help relieve some of the demand, and city officials say they already know how they will distribute the first batch.

A spokesperson from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office says the will be the state’s highest-ever weekly vaccine allocation.

RELATED: Families Hopeful Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Will Make It Easier To Reach Homebound Seniors

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the latest weapon in the fight against COVID is now in transit. Millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the nation’s third shot, have been boxed up and shipped out to sites across the country.

“We’re getting these doses out the door right away to ensure vaccines get into arms as quickly as possible,” White House COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

“This is the last great battle against it. We are winning. We will win,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

COVID VACCINE

As hope is almost here, booking a slot is still an issue. Since many non-city resident can’t find appointments in their home towns, many are taking slots from city residents at two state-run sites.

The mayor said 42% of shots at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan have gone to out-of-towners, and 75% at the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens.

“I want every to get vaccinated,” said de Blasio. “But I want to be clear that, in terms of New York City, these sites do not perform what we hope to see, which was more and more focused on equity. Bubble does not work.”

With a focus on equity, the city will send the new vaccines to sites in the most marginalized and hard to reach communities, targeting seniors, especially those who aren’t able to leave home.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to ship, to store and use,” said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 66% effective in a clinical trial, compared to the 90%-plus effectiveness of two-dose vaccines, like Moderna and Pfizer..

“When it comes to preventing hospitalizations and death, it is extremely effective — and just as effective as the other ones,” Dr. Jay Varma added.

Meanwhile, New Jersey is expanding vaccine eligibility. Starting March 15, educators, child care and transportation workers can get the shot.

MORE: CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez Has What You Need To Know About The Johnson & Johnson Shot

Gov. Phil Murphy hopes they will be ready by the fall.

“Assuming things go the direction they’re going, we will be in-person for school in September,” he said Monday.

Back in New York, more than 164,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected across the state this week.