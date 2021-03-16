NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are busy and residents are concerned following a rash of shootings across New York City.

Two people were shot Monday while waiting in line at a restaurant in Brooklyn.

“I didn’t see the people that were shot, because I was ducking for cover,” witness Shanequia Iverson told CBS2. “You hear seven or eight gunshots… like, ‘Am I hit?'”

The shooting happened inside Pitkin Seafood in Brownsville.

Police said a 53-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were standing in line when a suspect started shooting from outside the restaurant. The woman was grazed on the arm, and the man was hit in the foot.

“Afterwards, it was like a crime scene out here. Yellow tape, everything is bandaged up,” Iverson said. “We can’t walk this way, we can’t walk that way.”

Shortly after in East Harlem, police said a man in his 30s was killed near East 118th Street and First Avenue. Officers recovered a gun at the scene and arrested a suspect.

Police are also searching for a man wanted for reckless endangerment after firing two rounds into a Jackson Heights apartment building Sunday. No one was injured in that incident.

The NYPD continues to grapple with the ongoing gun violence. Shooting incidents are up almost 82% this week compared to last year.

This comes on the heels of a deadly weekend in the city, where police responded to at least 13 shootings with 20 victims.

One of them was a Queens mother of two. Another was 17-year-old Bryan Sanon, who was walking with friends near his Canarsie home when a gunman jumped out of a gray sedan and started firing.

“To know that I will never see my baby again… he was just a baby,” his mother told CBS2. “Life is so precious. It’s too short to be living like this.”

On Monday, the mayor and public advocate announced a new pilot program to pair youth at-risk for gun violence with mentors. They then work together to set goals, like getting a GED, with a monetary reward if the child succeeds.

“We know it’s not enough to just react to violence. We need to advance peace,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

The program is based off “evidence-based models,” according to Williams, and it’s set to launch this July in each borough.