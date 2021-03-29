NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the number of COVID-19 cases rising nationwide, President Joe Biden is urging state and local officials to reinstate mask mandates.

New Yorkers have gotten the message when it comes to masks and now the state wants COVID vaccinations to be just as common.

Adults 30 and older become eligible for vaccine on Tuesday. Those 16 and older will be eligible on April 6.

“I’m glad to get vaccinated and be able to feel safe,” one person said.

“I’m probably going to… My mom is probably going to make me,” said another.

COVID VACCINE

Chances are you’ve heard of someone whose body reacted with flu-like symptoms, especially after the second dose.

“On occasion, we are seeing people who really are feeling like they just got hit with the flu. I mean, fever, feeling really cruddy for 24-36 hours,” said Dr. Daniel Varga from Hackensack Meridian Health.

Doctors acknowledge that some people wonder if the shot is even working if they don’t have a reaction. So far, their data is following what came out of trials: about 60% of people had little to no side effects at all.

“If you don’t get a reaction, do you need to be concerned that your shot was a dud?” Layton asked.

“Not at all, not at all. It’s just an individual response,” said Varga. “It doesn’t say anything about the efficacy or the effectiveness of the vaccine. You shouldn’t be kind of hoping you get some side effects because it means your immune system is really responding. There’s no correlation between those two things.”

Dr. Varga says we’re in a race to get people vaccinated before variants and pandemic fatigue take over.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns infections nationwide are averaging 60,000 a day, that’s up 10% since last week.

The sobering statistics had CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky close to tears Monday.

“I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. We have so much to look forward to… But right now, I’m scared,” Walensky said.

Pres. Biden is speeding up the national timeline for adults to get vaccinated, saying 90% should be eligible by April 19.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report.