By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared big news for baseball fans Wednesday.

He announced that starting this month, vaccinated spectators can attend Yankees and Mets games in sections designated for 100% capacity.

Separate sections for unvaccinated guests will still enforce six feet of social distancing between parties, at 33% of total capacity. Masks will also remain mandatory in the unvaccinated sections.

Both baseball teams will also be offering free tickets in exchange for fans receiving a vaccine at a game.

The changes will go into effect on May 19.

The governor was joined Wednesday by Mets president Sandy Alderson and Yankees president Randy Levine.

