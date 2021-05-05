NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared big news for baseball fans Wednesday.
He announced that starting this month, vaccinated spectators can attend Yankees and Mets games in sections designated for 100% capacity.READ MORE: Broadway Theaters Can Reopen At 100% Capacity On Sept. 14, Gov. Cuomo Says
Separate sections for unvaccinated guests will still enforce six feet of social distancing between parties, at 33% of total capacity. Masks will also remain mandatory in the unvaccinated sections.
Starting May 19, full capacity seating at Yankee Stadium & Citi Field will be available for fully vaccinated people.
For unvaccinated the capacity will be 33% to comply with CDC social distancing rules.
Masks will be required for all fans.READ MORE: MTA To Resume 24-Hour Subway Service May 17, Gov. Cuomo Says
Both baseball teams will also be offering free tickets in exchange for fans receiving a vaccine at a game.
The changes will go into effect on May 19.
The governor was joined Wednesday by Mets president Sandy Alderson and Yankees president Randy Levine.MORE NEWS: Road To Reopening: Gov. Cuomo Says Days Of No More Capacity Restrictions For Businesses Are Fast Approaching
