NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City hit a major milestone Monday, with 10 million COVID vaccines adminstered.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says vaccines are key to stopping the spread of the Delta variant in the city.

The mayor won’t mandate masks, but strongly recommends everyone wear a mask indoors in public settings. It comes after the CDC‘s latest guidance.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, de Blasio says the city’s policy is vaccine-centric, and masking is part of it.

“We want to strongly recommend that people wear a mask in indoor settings, even if you’re vaccinated. This is particularly true of course if you might be around anyone unvaccinated,” de Blasio said.

The mayor stopped short of mandating indoor masking again, instead “strongly recommending” it for everyone inside. This comes after last week’s updated guidance from the CDC that even vaccinated people should mask up indoors because of the contagious Delta variant.

The mayor and city health officials wanted to look at the research before deciding how to apply that guidance to the five boroughs.

“The vast majority of transmissions both in New York City and across the U.S. is due to people who remain unvaccinated, but the data also did show it is possible for vaccinated people to spread the virus,” said Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi.

The mayor says he had no conversation with Gov. Andrew Cuomo about their decision. Cuomo, who usually has news conferences after the mayor, instead had one before him on Monday.

“Local governments, you should adopt that CDC mask guidance. Learn the lesson of last year. Don’t deny reality. Better safe than sorry,” Cuomo said.

The governor, meantime, announced a new policy for MTA and New York Port Authority workers. They must be vaccinated or tested weekly, starting Labor Day.

“To date, nearly 70% of our workforce has been vaccinated. It’s great progress but we can and have to do better,” said Janno Lieber, acting board chair & CEO of the MTA.

The mayor also announced that all new hires for the city of New York be vaccinated, or they won’t be able to work for the city.

Last week, the governor ordered state hospital workers to get vaccinated, with no testing option.

The city also started requiring public health care workers to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Department of Health is also recommending all residents — vaccinated or not — return to wearing masks in public, indoor spaces.