Ida AftermathTri-State Area Looking At Long Cleanup Ahead; How To Report Damage And Get Help
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A boil water advisory remains in effect for some areas of New Jersey.

Jersey City and Hoboken residents are urged to boil all water before using it for drinking or cooking.

The state Department of Environmental Protection issued the advisory Thursday night.

Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused damage to the aqueduct in Cedar Grove Township.

SUEZ Water said Friday that emergency crews have completed repairs to the aqueduct, but the boil water advisory still remains in effect until further notice.

Customers will be notified when the order is lifted.

