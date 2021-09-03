JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A boil water advisory remains in effect for some areas of New Jersey.
Jersey City and Hoboken residents are urged to boil all water before using it for drinking or cooking.
The state Department of Environmental Protection issued the advisory Thursday night.
Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused damage to the aqueduct in Cedar Grove Township.
JERSEY CITY/HOBOKEN UPDATE: The boil water advisory is still in effect, potable water will be available for residents throughout the night at various locations throughout the city. We thank you for your patience.
For more information visit: https://t.co/OQkv2dMdUA pic.twitter.com/P6oc6IAEED
— SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) September 3, 2021
SUEZ Water said Friday that emergency crews have completed repairs to the aqueduct, but the boil water advisory still remains in effect until further notice.
Customers will be notified when the order is lifted.