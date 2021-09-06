Ida AftermathTri-State Area Looking At Long Cleanup Ahead; How To Report Damage And Get Help
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Boil water advisories in Hoboken and Jersey City have been lifted Monday after samples in both areas were tested and came back clean.

Officials said residents should run their faucets for 3-5 minutes to flush out any remaining contaminated water.

The state Department of Environmental Protection first issued the advisory Thursday night.

Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused damage to the aqueduct in Cedar Grove Township.

SUEZ Water said emergency crews completed repairs to the aqueduct Friday, but the boil water advisory remained in effect through the weekend.

