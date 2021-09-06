JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Boil water advisories in Hoboken and Jersey City have been lifted Monday after samples in both areas were tested and came back clean.
Officials said residents should run their faucets for 3-5 minutes to flush out any remaining contaminated water.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Caught On Camera Smashing Window, Stealing Laptop From Store In Chelsea
The state Department of Environmental Protection first issued the advisory Thursday night.
🚨🚨🚨 BOIL WATER ORDER FOR JERSEY CITY + HOBOKEN NOW LIFTED. Lab tests confirm water meets all safety standards. Read the full notification statement and @newjerseydep certification that the boil water advisory is lifted: https://t.co/DkaAPxjaib @CityofHoboken @JerseyCity @JCMUA pic.twitter.com/C6eRiXx02VREAD MORE: Police Release New Video Of Suspect Wanted In Harlem Double Shooting
— SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) September 5, 2021
Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused damage to the aqueduct in Cedar Grove Township.MORE NEWS: Monday Is Deadline For New York State Workers To Get COVID Vaccine
SUEZ Water said emergency crews completed repairs to the aqueduct Friday, but the boil water advisory remained in effect through the weekend.