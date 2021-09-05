JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A boil water advisory remains in effect Sunday for some areas of New Jersey.
Jersey City and Hoboken residents are urged to boil all water before using it for drinking or cooking.READ MORE: Gov. Hochul: More Than 80% Of Adult New Yorkers Have Received At Least 1 COVID Vaccine Dose
Upon consultation with the @NewJerseyDEP, the boil water advisory remains in effect for Jersey City & Hoboken until additional water quality samples can be fully analyzed. We will provide an update as soon as possible. For more information: https://t.co/ZaDKhvSN8I pic.twitter.com/F0KvWnprPG
— SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) September 5, 2021
The state Department of Environmental Protection first issued the advisory Thursday night.
Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused damage to the aqueduct in Cedar Grove Township.READ MORE: New York Weather: CBS2’s 9/5 Sunday Morning Forecast
JERSEY CITY/HOBOKEN: Despite some misinformation that might be on social media, the boil water advisory remains in effect until water quality tests have been confirmed. We will provide an update as soon as possible.
— SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) September 5, 2021
SUEZ Water said Friday that emergency crews have completed repairs to the aqueduct, but the boil water advisory still remains in effect until further notice.
On Saturday, SUEZ said personnel remain stationed around Jersey City where residents can bring clean, reusable containers to fill with safe drinking water:MORE NEWS: More Resources Made Available For New Yorkers Cleaning Up From Flooding, Damage Caused By Ida's Remnants
- Ward A: Greenville Hospital – 1825 JFK Blvd.
- Ward B: Belmont and JFK Blvd. (Top of Lincoln Park)
- Ward C: County Courthouse – 595 Newark Ave.
- Ward D: Bowers and Central Avenue
- Ward E: Jersey and Newark
- Ward F: Beloved Community Charger School – 508 Grand Street
Customers will be notified when the order is lifted.