By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 95th annual Feast of San Gennaro kicks off Thursday in Little Italy.

The festival on Mulberry Street features food, music and fun while celebrating Italian culture.

It was canceled last year due to COVID.

This year’s feast, which lasts 10 days, will honor 9/11 first responders.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro will serve as grand marshal.

