NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A judicial inquiry gets underway Monday into the death of Eric Garner and New York City’s handling of the investigation.
Garner died after being put into an unauthorized chokehold by NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo back in 2014 on Staten Island.
Garner's family and advocacy groups petitioned for the inquiry, claiming the city withheld information and failed to properly investigate his death.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea will not have to testify.
Pantaleo was fired but not charged.