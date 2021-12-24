TRACK SANTASanta's Making His Rounds, Circling The World Right Now! Follow Along With NORAD Santa Tracker
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, COVID-19, Kathy Hochul, Local TV, New York, Quarantine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Gov. Kathy Hochul says there were more than 44,000 new positive tests in New York Thursday.

But despite the rise in cases and hospitalizations, she is issuing new guidance for critical essential workers.

READ MORE: 'Holiday Express' Volunteers Show Christmas Spirit By Feeding Needy Families In Newark

“And employers may allow health care workers and other critical workforce members who’ve had COVID to return after five days if they are fully vaccinated. Again – fully vaccinated and are asymptomatic, or their symptoms have been resolving and they have no fever for the last 72 hours,” Hochul said.

READ MORE: U.S. To Lift COVID-19-Related Temporary Travel Restrictions On Southern African Countries

COVID VACCINE

Watch: Gov. Hochul Gives New Guidance For Essential Workers

MORE NEWS: Cyclist, Pedestrian Dead After Being Struck By Truck On East Side

The governor is also putting an emphasis on protecting the state’s nursing homes. All visitors must now provide proof of a negative test within 48 hours of their visit, and she is encouraging a 100% vaccination rate amongst residents.

CBSNewYork Team