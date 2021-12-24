NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Kathy Hochul says there were more than 44,000 new positive tests in New York Thursday.
But despite the rise in cases and hospitalizations, she is issuing new guidance for critical essential workers.
"And employers may allow health care workers and other critical workforce members who've had COVID to return after five days if they are fully vaccinated. Again – fully vaccinated and are asymptomatic, or their symptoms have been resolving and they have no fever for the last 72 hours," Hochul said.
The governor is also putting an emphasis on protecting the state’s nursing homes. All visitors must now provide proof of a negative test within 48 hours of their visit, and she is encouraging a 100% vaccination rate amongst residents.