NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Much needed medical support arrived Thursday morning at University Hospital in Newark.
There was applause at a welcome ceremony for the 25 military members who will serve as temporary reinforcements during the pandemic.
Hospital officials say the Omicron variant wave made staff shortages worse, and they are grateful for the help.
“We have physicians, nurses, patient care techs, respiratory therapists, and also administrators and coordinators, and we need all of those things right now. We have shortages in every corner of the hospital,” said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of University Hospital.
Last week, President Joe Biden deployed six teams of military medical personnel to hospitals with critical staffing shortages, including Coney Island Hospital, and North Central Bronx Hospital.