NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is vowing to use the state police to stop the flow of guns into the city after Mayor Eric Adams begged for help in stopping the pandemic of gun violence that has marred his first three weeks in office.

It was surveillance video of an 11-month-old caught in the crossfire of a Bronx gun battle that caused Adams to admit he can’t do it alone, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday.

“We need help. We need help from Albany,” Adams said.

Since he took the oath of office 20 days ago, Adams has been whipsawed by gun violence. Three cops have been shot, including one in Staten Island on Thursday morning, a 19-year-old Burger King employee, Kristal Bayron Nieves, was killed by an armed robber, and the 11-month-old shot in the cheek by a stray bullet.

“Enough is enough,” Adams said.

Kramer took the mayor’s plea for help directly to the governor.

“I ask you, Gov. Hochul, what are you going to do to help New York City deal with this incredible pandemic of gun crime?” Kramer asked.

The governor said she will send state police to New York City to help the NYPD, plus a new gun interdiction initiative to stop weapons from ever reaching the five boroughs.

“What we can do best is to use our state resources, our state police teams, to literally go into places like Pennsylvania and see where people are loading up trunks with guns that are legal there but not legal in the state of New York,” Hochul said. “If we catch them at the Thruway stops and we stop them before they can even do harm, then we’re making progress.”

The governor also pointed out that she will have more success because, unlike her predecessor, she is working cooperatively with the city.

“The fear is real and the anxiety is real and I’m working now. There has not been a close relationship between Albany and the city for a long time. It’s not exactly news here, but for a decade there has not been that collaboration. We’re in this together. That’s what I’m offering the mayor,” Hochul said.

Some say it will also take action from the Legislature.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the start of bail reform until now, there is a direct correlation to shootings, drug dealing and violent crime in the city,” said Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives Endowment Association.

Adams also wants to see bail reform changes, but so far the state Legislature has been reluctant to take further steps.