Disabled Amtrak Train Snarls Commute For NJ TRANSIT Rail Riders

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT rail riders are once again facing delays due to congestion caused by an earlier disabled Amtrak train at Penn Station.

Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and Raritan Valley Line trains are operating with delays of up to 45 minutes in and out of New York.

MidTown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken. Cross-honoring is in effect on NJ TRANSIT buses and private carriers and PATH.

MORE FROM NJ TRANSIT

Amtrak says the disabled train has since moved and congestion should begin to clear up.

Tuesday’s incident is just the latest in a series of disruptions NJ TRANSIT riders have faced in recent weeks.

Last week, problems with an Amtrak signal stalled traffic in the tunnel, disrupting service between Newark and New York’s Penn Station during the Friday morning rush.

A week earlier, a disabled NJ TRANSIT train led to delays at Penn Station and across the area during the evening rush hour. Approximately 1,200 passengers were trapped on board for three hours without lights, water or instructions.

Earlier this month, a NJ TRANSIT train derailed at Penn Station, leading to four days of crowded and canceled trains, making for chaotic commutes. Eight tracks were out of service while crews made repairs, impacting NJ TRANSIT, LIRR and Amtrak riders.

That incident came just 10 days after an Amtrak train derailed and scraped against a NJ TRANSIT train.

The recent train derailments at Penn Station highlighted the need for major work to the area’s infrastructure. Half a million people travel through Penn Station each week.