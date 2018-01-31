Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured some time spent with the mall walkers along Radio Row.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the “Boomer & Gio” show in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys continued the ramp-up to Super Bowl LII with a third live show from the Mall of America in Minneapolis. They opened things up with a deep discussion about the trade that sent Alex Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Washington Redskins, and how it could impact the Jets’ search for a franchise quarterback.
Boomer and Gregg then discussed the Knicks’ big win over the Nets before entertaining a slew of guests.
Among those to sit down for interviews included Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, former NFL head coaches Mike Sherman and Tony Dungy, the always-loquacious Terrell Owens, and current NFL stars Kareem Hunt and Luke Kuechly.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!