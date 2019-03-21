GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democratic figures last fall is expected to enter a guilty plea Thursday in Manhattan.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, has been held without bail since his arrest last October.

credit: Cesar Sayoc

He’s accused of sending 16 explosive devices to critics of President Donald Trump, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as CNN. None of the devices exploded.

Sayoc faces 30 charges, including five counts of using a weapon of mass destruction, which carries a maximum life sentence.

By taking a plea Thursday, he will avoid going to trial, which was scheduled for July.

