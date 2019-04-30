



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City health officials have shut down two more Brooklyn schools in an effort to contain the measles outbreak.

The virus, once considered eliminated, has now spread to 22 states. It’s the largest outbreak in a quarter century, with at least 704 confirmed cases.

The city said the schools – Tiferes Bnos and Talmud Tora D’Nitra – failed to comply with the health commissioner’s emergency order to keep unvaccinated children away.

Five other schools were previously closed, but have since reopened after submitting a corrective action plan. The latest two will have to do the same.

On top of that, the city started issuing summonses last week to 57 people who have been noncompliant with the emergency order.

A majority of the current measles cases are here in New York, despite the relentless effort by health officials and other leaders to get everyone vaccinated.

“The pushback is mostly from the antivaxers. They are very loud, they’re very vocal, they’re also very ignorant,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said Monday.

Feeling helpless amid the eight-month crisis in Rockland, Day and the county health commissioner took their fight to the state capitol Monday, pleading for help from legislatures and lobbying for a bill that would end all non-medical vaccination exemptions.

“This is exactly the type of action that needs to be taken here,” said Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

“We see people take advantage of it, not because of religious beliefs, but because they believe of junk science,” State Sen. David Carlucci added.

Carlucci, who represents Rockland and Westchester counties, believes the loophole is fueling the spread of the outbreak.

Rockland currently has 202 confirmed measles cases. There have been 423 cases in Queens and Brooklyn.