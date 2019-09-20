



The mayor announced his withdrawal Friday in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Getting out there, being able to hear people’s concerns, address them with new ideas, has been an extraordinary experience,” he said. “But I have to tell you, at the same time, I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election, and it’s clearly not my time. So I’m going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I’m going to keep speaking up for working people.”

De Blasio launched his bid in May, but his campaign largely failed to take off. He failed to qualify for the most recent debate.

It’s true: I’m ending my candidacy for president. But our fight on behalf of working people is far from over. https://t.co/wlqhNmcZLv — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) September 20, 2019

The mayor had announced his presidential run by heading to the Statue of Liberty, where he said the country is in an “identity crisis” around immigration, which he called “the founding and unifying element of the American experience.”

“We are figuring out who we are,” he said then. “There are American values we need to return to and fight for in order to achieve our greatest potential.”

On his campaign’s first day, he dived into an insult match with President Donald Trump.

“He’s a con artist. I know his tricks. I know his playbook,” the mayor said.

Trump tweeted that de Blasio was “considered the worst mayor in the U.S.”

“He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM!” he added.

Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

The president reacted to Friday’s announce with a tweet, saying, “Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home!”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)