



Today MTA crews will start inspecting all of the protective metal baskets placed underneath elevated subway tracks.

The inspection follows a number of dangerous incidents involving falling debris, including a close call for a livery cab driver yesterday in Queens.

MTA officials say they already check for track problems every two days. But over the next week, they will be hand-checking 325,000 metal baskets across 60 miles of elevated tracks.

Yesterday, one failed to catch a 15-pound chunk of metal that smashed onto the back of a livery cab that was pulled over waiting for a passenger at Liberty Avenue and 100th Street in Ozone Park.

“All you heard was a huge thing go ‘boom!’” witness Anthony Olivencia told CBS2. “I just literately left that spot 15 seconds before it happened.”

No one was hurt, but the cab’s rear windshield was shattered as the driver sat inside stunned.

“I heard a loud sound in the back of my car. It scared me, and when I looked, the glass was broken,” driver Ana Leonardo said in Spanish.

Transit officials confirmed the piece of metal that fell, called a D-wedge, broke free from the elevated tracks and crashed through the protective basket underneath that was supposed to catch it.

“The basket was half-secured. It was hanging halfway off,” said Transit Authority President Andy Byford.

There have been more than a dozen incidents of falling debris in Queens this year alone.

Last week, a rusty bolt fell through its safeguard basket in Long Island City, smashing a man’s sunroof.

“We are dealing with gravity, and items sometimes become loose because of vibration,” Byford said. “But at the end of the day, one piece of debris falling off the overhead is one piece too many.”

Transit officials also say they are trying to speed up the installation of roughly 1.5 miles of netting to act as a backup safeguard.