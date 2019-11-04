



– The beautiful start to the work week was good news for those still cleaning up after a tornado touched down in Madison, N.J. Halloween night

It was one of many to hit in our area during this uncommonly active year.

Roofs and cars crushed, trees twisted, splintered and tossed like pick-up sticks. Drone Force 2 captured the damage caused by tornadoes touching down in the Tri-State Area this year. Some were caught on camera, others sent folks running for cover.

Web Extra: Drone Force 2 Over Damage In Madison, N.J.

It has been an active year, especially in New Jersey. On average, the Garden State gets hit by two tornadoes a year. Not in 2019: We’re up to nine.

The first touched down in Stanhope on May 28. Most recently, Madison got hit with an EF1, with winds up to 100 mph on Halloween night.

According to the New Jersey state climatologist, we are tied with 1987 for the second most in a year. The most active year was 1989, with 17, which included seven tornadoes on Nov. 16.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock spoke with local warning coordination meteorologists Nelson Vaz, from Upton, and Alex Staarmann from Mount Holly.

Vaz blames a busy spring on a persistent weather pattern.

“A warm front would pretty much sit across that part of the area, and then along that, you had little disturbances that would work through,” Vaz said.

They boosted instability, enhancing the number of twisters in the Garden State.

On Halloween night, an intense storm carrying a lot of untapped energy, unleashed over Morris County.

Chopper 2 flew over Madison Monday morning to catch cleanup in action. From the ground, you can hear wood chippers putting in OT.

Murdock asked Staarmann if this season is indicative of what the future holds.

“No, not necessarily,” Staarmann said. “You can’t really relate an active severe weather year to anything really, at least not scientifically.”

So, will next year be active too? We can’t say with certainty.