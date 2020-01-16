



Grafton Thomas faces arraignment on a number of state charges, including attempted murder.

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.

Thomas is accused of storming into a rabbi’s home during Chanukah and attacking five people with a machete.

Earlier this month, a grand jury in Rockland County indicted the 37-year-old on six counts of attempted murder, assault, attempted assault and burglary.

“Mr. Thomas has been charged with a violent and heinous crime,” Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced earlier this month. “Fear has spread through our community, and we must restore peace.”

Meanwhile, the most seriously injured victim – 72-year-old Josef Neumann, remains in a coma after the Dec. 28 attack.

“We’re running to the ICU 24/7 with my dad,” his daughter, Nicky Kohen, told CBS2.

The judge presiding over Thomas’ federal arraignment warned it could become a death penalty case if Neumann does not survive.

“If, unfortunately, he passes, there will have to be a decision made at the Justice Department level as to what to do,” said defense attorney Michael Sussman. “A reasonable view of the situation will compel the conclusion this will never be a capital case. That’s my view.”

Thomas’ defense attorney argues he is severely ill and has no history of Antisemitism. He is expected to be examined, and a judge will rule on his competency to stand trial.

His family left court Monday looking upset with nothing to say.

Thomas faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted on the state charges.

Click here to help Neumann’s family with his medical expenses.

