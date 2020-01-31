



Family and friends will pay their final respects to Stephanie Parze today New Jersey.

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old Freehold woman’s remains were found in Old Bridge, and prosecutors officially named her ex-boyfriend John Ozbilgen as her killer.

Parze was reported missing when she didn’t show up for work on Oct. 30.

“We identified 29-year-old John Ozbilgen as a person of interest early on in our investigation, based largely on his on-and-off nature of his relationship with Stephanie and a number of social media notifications that we were made aware of,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni announced Monday.

WATCH: Stephanie Parze’s Father Speaks After Remains Found

Over the course of the investigation, Ozbilgen was arrested on unrelated child pornography charges. Weeks later, he took his own life at his Freehold home.

“In the note, Ozbilgen stated he had had enough and that he could not do life in prison. He also admitted that what his parents would hear in the news was true, except for charges of child pornography,” Gramiccioni said. “Ozbilgen acknowledged that he had dug himself a deep hole and wrote at the end of his note that this was the only choice.”

Parze’s heartbroken parents attended Monday’s announcement, where her father thanked “Steph’s Angels” for tirelessly searching for their daughter.

“It goes without saying that our family is devastated,” Ed Parze said. “However, Stephanie is home. She’s coming home at last, right where she belongs. We have God to thank for that.”

The medical examiner is still working to determine how Parze died. Prosecutors said Ozbilgen had a history of assaulting her.

Her funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Chapel on Lincoln Place in Freehold.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to 180 Turning Lives Around, a domestic violence shelter in Hazlet, New Jersey. Click here to share your condolences.

Domestic Abuse Resources: Where To Get Help

National Domestic Violence Hotline

P.O. Box 161810

Austin TX, 78716

Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). Advocates who are deaf are available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PST) by videophone (855-812-1001), instant messenger (DeafHotline) or email (deafhelp@thehotline.org).

New Jersey Coalition for Battered Women

1670 Whitehorse Hamilton Square

Trenton, NJ 08690

Hotline: 1 (800) 572-7233 TTY: (800) 787-3224

Office: (609) 584-8107 Fax: (609) 584-9750

Website: www.njcbw.org

New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence

119 Washington Avenue, 3rd Floor

Albany, NY 12210

Hotline NYS: 1 (800) 942-6906

Hotline NYC: 1 (800) 621-4673

Office: (518) 482-5465 Fax: (518) 482-3807

Website: www.nyscadv.org

The Safe Center LI, Inc.

15 Grumman Road West, Suite 1000

Bethpage, NY 11714

Hotline: 516-542-0404

Phone: 516-465-4700

Fax: 516-465-4740

info@tscli.org

Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence

912 Silas Deane Highway, Lower Level

Wethersfield, CT 06109

Hotline: (888) 774-2900

Office: (860) 282-7899 Fax: (860) 282-7892

Website: www.ctcadv.org