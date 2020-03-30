



— Gov. Phil Murphy is not messing around. He’s fed up with the lack of common sense by those blatantly breaking orders concerning social distancing.

“No more knucklehead parties or gatherings. No more abhorrent behavior,” Murphy said Monday. “We have got to stay home. We have got to stay away from each other.”

The strong words coming after police in Ewing Township broke up a so-called “corona party” — 47 people, including a DJ, crammed into a 550 square-foot apartment.

In Lakewood, where there have been 70 compliance issues, police busted a crowd of nearly 50 people gathered on the lawn of a home on Alamitos Drive for a bat mitzvah, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

Going for walks outside is okay. Waving to your neighbors from the street is okay. But what’s not okay and hasn’t been for weeks are large gatherings in yards and cramming into houses for parties, and the sooner everybody starts getting this message, the sooner we can all get out of this mess, Layton reported.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The NYPD has had the same problem with people defying the rules, constantly reminding members of the public to keep a safe distance of six feet to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Officers at the 90th Precinct tweeted a video from a playground in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. After a 911 call came in at around noon Monday, police also rushed to Marine Park to split up a crowd gathered for wedding, and social distancing went out the window as the masses converged on the Hudson to see the U.S. Navy ship Comfort arrive in Manhattan.

The city is pledging to fine those who refuse to disperse up to $500. Gov. Murphy is considering increasing penalties in the Garden State.

“We’ve got to set a bar in terms of our social distancing that no other state has ever set before,” Murphy said.

No matter where you live we all have a role to play. Please do you part. That means stay at least six feet apart.