NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz has tested positive for COVID-19, her staff confirmed Sunday.
A spokesperson told CBS2 she had mild symptoms and is already feeling better.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How To Avoid Psychological Isolation
- Talking To Your Kids About Anxiety
- Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Katz was just the latest public figure to contract the coronavirus.
Over the weekend, CBS2 learned MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye also tested positive.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said he was symptomatic last week, but had not received his official results.
New York State Assemblyman Charles Barron, Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein, and New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres previously confirmed their cases, as well.
PHOTO GALLERY: Life In New York City Under The Coronavirus
Early on in the outbreak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton and his wife had also tested positive. Both have since resolved.
A special election to fill Katz’s former position as Queens borough president had to be postponed because of the crisis. It’s unclear when it will be rescheduled.