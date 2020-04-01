LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police had to break up another party in violation of social distancing orders last night in Lakewood, New Jersey.
Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a home on Spruce Street, where there was an engagement party underway.
Police said they found people gathered outside and inside the house, including six children.
The hosts – Yaakov Kaufman, 47, and Eti Kaufman, 45 – were charged with violating the governor’s executive order and six counts of child endangerment. Eight adult guests – ranging in age from 21 to 99 – were also charged with violating the order.
Police said there have been more than 70 compliance issues in the town.
The day before, officers busted a crowd of nearly 50 people gathered on the lawn of a home on Alamitos Drive for a bat mitzvah.
“No more knucklehead parties or gatherings. No more abhorrent behavior,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. “We have got to stay home. We have got to stay away from each other.”
Over the weekend in Ewing, officers broke up nearly 50 people, including a DJ, inside a 550 square foot apartment for a so-called “corona party.”
These people must WANT to die.