



Coronavirus has changed how we interact, how we shop, how we lead our day to day lives – but many are wondering how it will impact how we celebrate.

The holidays may look a little different this spring. CBS2’s Nina Kapur spoke with experts on how to keep Passover celebrations as normal as possible under unusual circumstances.

“They’ll need some wine, they’ll need the matzah, they’ll need the bitter herbs, and this year they might need their computer,” said Rabbi Mark Wildes of Manhattan Jewish Experience.

A holiday where technology, even electricity in some cases, is typically avoided, many may find themselves using it to connect.

For the first time, some may be celebrating alone or with family on a computer screen, but Wildes says this is no time to panic. Instead, it’s a time to learn.

“How many people in their 20s and 30s have led their own seder?” said Wildes. “They’re usually waiting for their grandparents to do it. I think that’s a wonderful opportunity because they’re going to be educated in a way that they never felt necessary before.”

Fortunately, there are plenty of online resources to help. Rabbi Wildes himself is conducting an instructional mock seder Monday night on Facebook Live.

When it comes to what goes on the table, online publication kosher.com has essential recipes covered.

Though passover recipes are typically geared towards larger groups, you can use the portion size to your advantage.

“What I tell people is make the recipe but freeze it in two parts, said Kosher cookbook author Naomi Nachman. “So you have a cook once, eat twice kind of thing. Brisket is amazing, brisket freezes well. Crepes, we make a lot of egg crepes.”

If cooking isn’t your thing, boutique catering company J2 Food is preparing and delivering fully-cooked kosher meals to New Yorkers who placed an order by the end of last week.

The Queens-based company waived its typical eight-person order minimum and is now delivering holiday meals for even just one or two people.

Chef Jonathan Hartig of J2 says his company had to adapt because you can’t underestimate the power of a home-cooked meal.

“Food is a way to express care for someone,” said Hartig. “A lot of my clients are homebound seniors or immunocompromised people who can’t or don’t want to leave their home because they’re afraid.

“Me being able to supply them with not just a basic meal but something that’s home-cooked by us with fresh ingredients helps them a little bit,” he said.

Learning how to lead a seder, and deciding which items to cook or order, ensures the only thing the observant have to worry about Wednesday is the strength of their internet connections.