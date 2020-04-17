



New York City is expanding its coronavirus testing capacity, specifically in hot spot communities.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city initially tested severely ill patients, health care workers and first responders.

Now, testing will expand to include the communities of color that have been hit the hardest. Priority will still be given to senior citizens and people with underlying conditions.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Three new community-based testing sites were slated to open Friday:

Health + Hospitals Gotham Health in East New York, Brooklyn

Health + Hospitals Gotham Health in Morrisania, the Bronx

Vanderbilt Health Center in Clifton, Staten Island

Followed by two more on Monday:

Syndham Family Health Center in Harlem, Manhattan

Health + Hospitals Queens Hospital in Jamaica, Queens

The walk-up sites are expected to process at least 2,400 tests per week. Residents can call 311 to set up an appointment.

“We’re going to ramp that number up as rapidly as possible. We want to reach everyone we can reach to keep people safe. That’s the bottom line, and to particularly keep those safe who are most vulnerable,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said in addition to the testing sites, the city plans to increase education in at-risk areas and free up 11,000 hotel rooms for people to safely quarantine.

Each borough is also opening another testing site for health care workers, essential workers and people over the age of 65 with preexisting conditions. Those appointments can be made by calling 1-888-ONEMED1 or using the code NYCCare30 at OneMedical.com.

De Blasio said he plans to hire 120 more 311 staff members after callers reported long wait times. He instructed the staff to prioritize coronavirus-related issues, particularly getting people the food they need.

“311 calls have grown exponentially during this crisis. Before, go back to February, typically 311 got something like 55,000 calls a day,” he said. “The peak in April was 200,000 calls in a single day.”

He added many seniors rely on the phone line and asked anyone who can use the website or app to do so. Residents can also text photos of social distancing violations to 311-692.