



Tri-State Area officials have repeatedly said testing and tracing will be key to reopening the economy in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York City is now expanding those efforts with 12 new testing sites and hundreds of contact tracers currently undergoing training.

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio’s Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city’s public hospitals and clinics average 5,100 tests a day across 23 sites.

He plans to launch 12 new sites over the next three weeks, more than doubling that capacity to 10,700 a day.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The mayor also said the city has received 7,000 applications for its contact tracing “army.” The first 535 are now taking a remote training course through Johns Hopkins University.

People with public health backgrounds are encouraged to apply online at nyc.gov/traceteam.

De Blasio said the goal is to have 2,500 contact tracers in play by early June.

On the state level, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said there will be 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 individuals. They will start with department of health employees and other government employees not currently working, then hire thousands of helpers.

Johns Hopkins partnered with Bloomberg Philanthropies to create the five-hour training program.

“It will cover all the basic information of epidemics, contact tracing and privacy. There’s also a test at the end of the training which you have to pass in order to be hired,” former Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in a press conference with Cuomo.

Click here to take the training course for free.