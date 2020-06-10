NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)

— Long Island entered Phase 2 of reopening on Wednesday, with offices and retail outlets allowed to resume operations.

Restaurants are also able to begin outdoor dining.

Barbershops and hair salons are permitted to reopen, with mask-wearing and other restrictions.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said businesses included in Phase 2 represented about 200,000 jobs across Long Island before the coronavirus shutdown.

“What I’m hearing from small business owners is that some of these jobs won’t come back,” Curran said. “Which is why reopening safely and swiftly is so important.”

Curran said she expects Phase 3 to start in two weeks.

She also announced four of Nassau’s six pools will reopen, with limited capacity to county residents, on July 3.

Curran said the county recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases out of 4,210 tests on Tuesday.

“That’s a big deal,” said Curran. “Two months ago, we had about 2,500 positive tests in a day, with 50% testing positive.”

Coronavirus hospitalizations are also trending down, according to Curran.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled guidelines for the eventual return of indoor dining.

Restaurants would reopen at half-capacity, with tables at least six feet apart or with barriers.

That could start happening sometime in July.

