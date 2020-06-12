NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The weekend is usually a time when worshipers gather for services, but churches have been closed to group gatherings for months during the coronavirus pandemic.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Friday, that changes in New York and New Jersey this weekend.

Father John Paladino is ready to welcome parishioners back to St. Bartholomew The Apostle Church in Scotch Plains, N.J.

“How important it is for us to finally come together after three months as a people of faith to pray together,” he said.

The church is able to reopen after Gov. Phil Murphy announced religious institutions can hold services for 50 people or 25 percent the building’s capacity, whichever is lower.

The institutions must take proper safety measures.

“Every other pew is being used,” said Paladino. “People had to register in advance.”

While some synagogues are reopening, Temple Sinai of Bergen County, N.J. is not.

Rabbi Jordan Millstein said he’s not ready to take the risk.

“Our values teach that the saving of life overrides almost everything else,” said Millstein. “We don’t really have to open up the synagogue in order for people to attend worship services. We’ve been doing services on Zoom and, in fact, many people love them. Our attendance is actually up.”

In New York City, which is still in Phase 1, The Archdiocese of New York is sticking with private prayer only.

But, for areas in Phase 2, churches can hold mass, funerals, weddings and baptisms at reduced capacity.

Holy Name of Jesus Church in Valhalla, N.Y. is using social distancing markers, but no holy water, for safety.

The Hillside Islamic Center is open at reduced capacity – 30 people at a time – and is requiring registration beforehand.

“In order to accommodate more people, what we’re doing is offering more services,” said Shaykh Ibad Wali.

Congregants must follow 10 steps that include bringing their own prayer mat and wearing a mask.

Congregants at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Malverne, N.Y. have to bring their own chair to sit six feet apart at outdoor mass.

Father Michael Duffy held the first one on Thursday.

“To be able to finally pray together in person, it brings tears to my eyes,” said Duffy.

Religious leaders said if you can’t get inside you house of worship, or may not be ready to leave your house, the most important thing is to keep your faith.