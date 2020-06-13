NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Social distancing guidelines appeared to have gone out the window in various popular areas of Manhattan Friday night.

Video and photos posted on social media show crowds of people gathered outside bars and restaurants on the Upper East Side and in the East Village.

While current rules allow for people to get takeout food and alcoholic drinks, they are supposed to be “grab and go,” without gathering on sidewalks.

A photo posted on Twitter showed people purportedly “seven deep” near a restaurant on 84th Street and Second Avenue.

This place has been packed for weeks. Even during the curfew. Here was mine tonight. pic.twitter.com/AANLMxMggO — Jason Moiron (@jmoiron) June 13, 2020

Another video posted on Twitter showed crowds of people on St. Marks Place Friday night. The video shows a crowd up and down the street, many without masks, gathered outside a bar where a band was playing, resembling a packed block party.

Don't make me come down there… https://t.co/OeVGMW7LEO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 13, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo took notice of the video, and responded on Twitter by saying “Don’t make me come down there.”

In a statement released Saturday, the executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance said while he understands small businesses’ need to make money and people’s desire to socialize, the industry is being set back by this behavior.

“Serving customers who hang out on the sidewalks and streets violating open container laws, and setting up tables before we are permitted, jeopardizes the progress we’ve made to flatten the curve. And serving patrons not wearing masks does not help either,” the statement says.

The statement adds restaurants and bars are subjecting themselves to huge liability and possible suspension of their alcohol license.

“However, this pent-up demand demonstrates why our restaurants and bars need a lawful, regulated outdoor eating and drinking system now, and must be provided clear guidelines and expectations on when they can open outdoors and inside,” the statement says.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has previously been adamant that the city would not tolerate such gatherings because of fears they would spread COVID-19, but that was before massive protests broke out demanding police reforms following the death of George Floyd.

Bars on the Upper East Side had previously surfaced as an area of concern, with the mayor vowing that bars and restaurants may be shut down if crowds gathered at their establishments.

“They will be visited immediately with inspectors and there’ll be serious fines. And if we have to shut places down, we will if they’re starting to violate these rules because this is about health and safety,” de Blasio said in May.

The de Blasio administration and the NYPD had been criticized for apparent racial disparities in the enforcement of social distancing, prompting the mayor to announce a policy change, saying the NYPD would only focus on large gatherings.

The mayor also said last month, “The bigger the gathering, the more that needs to be done by the NYPD to make sure that gathering either never gets started to begin with or is quickly broken up. If we never need to take any additional enforcement action other than the NYPD showing up and people leaving, that’s the ideal by far… Summonses are an available tool and they will be given if people do not disperse, but the goal is to not even get to the point of summonses, just to make sure that large gatherings don’t happen.”.